Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XLNX opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.45 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

