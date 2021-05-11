Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.53. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,562,000 after buying an additional 293,099 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $4,749,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

