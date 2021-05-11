Insureum (ISR) Price Reaches $0.0492 on Top Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Insureum has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $779,511.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00082959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00056513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00781734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.79 or 0.08881955 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

