Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$205.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFC. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$184.67.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$166.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$123.78 and a one year high of C$167.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 10.7799997 EPS for the current year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

