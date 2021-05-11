Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. 636,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.