Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 75,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Intel by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,753,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $112,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 369,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. 952,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

