Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Inter Parfums updated its FY21 guidance to $1.65 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. 128,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

