Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 54,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

