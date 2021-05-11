InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDCC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. The company had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,891. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.48. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

