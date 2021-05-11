International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 230 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 221.53 ($2.89).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 200.35 ($2.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.96 billion and a PE ratio of -1.23. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

