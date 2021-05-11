International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.