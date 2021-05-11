International Game Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 16,198 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,725% compared to the typical daily volume of 207 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of IGT opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after purchasing an additional 384,233 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,776,000. FMR LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after buying an additional 389,709 shares in the last quarter.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

