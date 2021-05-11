Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 82,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

