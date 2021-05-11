Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in ASML by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML opened at $627.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $634.55 and a 200 day moving average of $528.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $283.31 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

