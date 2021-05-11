Intrua Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,840 Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 147.5% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $473,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.27. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $55.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

