Intrua Financial LLC Invests $287,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

IEUR stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.40.

