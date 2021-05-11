Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

