Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered Intrusion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrusion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ INTZ opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

