Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

INTZ opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Intrusion has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $331,125.00. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541,651 shares in the company, valued at $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.