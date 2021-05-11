Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 311.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.