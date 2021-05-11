Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Decreased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 73.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 85.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,105,668. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.44. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.