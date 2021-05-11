Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $325.76 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $215.99 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.23 and its 200-day moving average is $318.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

