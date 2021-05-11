Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%.

ICMB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. 47,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

