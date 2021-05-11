Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS: IFNNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Infineon Technologies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/12/2021 – Infineon Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/22/2021 – Infineon Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,876. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

