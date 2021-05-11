Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$29.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$35.00.

4/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

4/12/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$32.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

3/22/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$32.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$30.75 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:IMO traded down C$0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$37.17. 584,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,765. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The firm has a market cap of C$27.29 billion and a PE ratio of -21.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.11%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

