Investors Bancorp’s (ISBC) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.50 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

