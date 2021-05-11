Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 17,740 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,075% compared to the average daily volume of 1,510 call options.

REAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,873 shares of company stock valued at $837,503. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

