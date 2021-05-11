Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.82). Invitae posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Invitae by 25.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Invitae by 32.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Invitae has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

