Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NVTA opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,470,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

