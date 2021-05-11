IoT Chain (ITC) Price Tops $0.19

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $16.17 million and $8.64 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003696 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00114365 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

IoT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.