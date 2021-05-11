IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $364.21 million.

Shares of IPGP traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.75. 414,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.77.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

