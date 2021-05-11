IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $225.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $128.52 and a one year high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.68. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

