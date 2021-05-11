Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 421,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.