Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $67.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

