Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,811 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.66. 15,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,058. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TAP. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.