Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,737. The company has a market capitalization of $181.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $174.94 and a 52 week high of $294.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $284.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

