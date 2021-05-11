Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,390. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04.

