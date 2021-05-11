Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,258 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. 703,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,767,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.