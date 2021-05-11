iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 103.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,862.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.74. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,308. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

