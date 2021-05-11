iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 115.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,831 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $2,968,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

