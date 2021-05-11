iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,827 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.53. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.