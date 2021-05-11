iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,712,000 after buying an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after buying an additional 1,429,268 shares in the last quarter. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,597,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.78.

