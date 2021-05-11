iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $251.82 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $169.17 and a 1 year high of $263.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.35 and a 200-day moving average of $241.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

