iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in iStar were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iStar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iStar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iStar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of iStar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

STAR stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.82. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

