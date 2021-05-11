iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get iStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

STAR opened at $18.57 on Friday. iStar has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.82.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.