Italo Achieves Market Cap of $102,031.68 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Italo has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Italo has a total market capitalization of $102,031.68 and approximately $5,034.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.32 or 0.00656412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00250994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003932 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.41 or 0.01163360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032351 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.