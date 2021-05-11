Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ITMR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 100,724 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

