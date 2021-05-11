Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $85.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $50.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Itron by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 814,324 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after buying an additional 351,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290,137 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,798,000 after purchasing an additional 234,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

