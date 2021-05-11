J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.19.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $180.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

