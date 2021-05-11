J David Lett Sells 9,090 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GABC stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

